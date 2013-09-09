Small Cap Alert: Epazz Inc (OTCMKTS: EPAZ), Daimler AG (USA) (OTCMKTS: DDAIF), GUYANA GOLDFIELD NEW (OTCMKTS: GUYFF), ENERGY FUELS INC (OTCMKTS: EFRFF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Epazz Inc (OTCMKTS: EPAZ), Daimler AG (USA) (OTCMKTS: DDAIF), GUYANA GOLDFIELD NEW (OTCMKTS: GUYFF), ENERGY FUELS INC (OTCMKTS: EFRFF).



Epazz Inc (OTCMKTS: EPAZ) plunged -15.38% and closed at $0.0011 on a traded volume of 27.69 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 17.89 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -38.89%.



Will EPAZ Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Epazz, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells various software programs to business enterprises, hospitals, and government and post-secondary institutions in the United States.



Daimler AG (USA) (OTCMKTS: DDAIF) soared 0.51% and closed at $71.44 on a traded volume of 21.819 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 33.906 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 11.61%.



Will DDAIF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Daimler AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, distributes, and sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles, trucks, vans, buses, and related spare parts and accessories worldwide.



GUYANA GOLDFIELD NEW (OTCMKTS: GUYFF) jumped 3.94% and closed at $2.24. So far in three months, the stock is up 42.99%. The 52-week range for the stock is $1.11 and $4.38 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $2.24. Its introductory price for the day was $2.17, with the overall traded volume of 87.600 million shares.



Will GUYFF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Guyana Goldfields Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold resource properties in Guyana.



ENERGY FUELS INC (OTCMKTS: EFRFF) after opening its trade at the price of $0.20, dropped -1.97% to close at $0.189 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 416.378 shares, in comparison to 873.531 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $0.12 and $0.23and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $0.20.



Will EFRFF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Energy Fuels Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of uranium and vanadium properties in the United States.



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