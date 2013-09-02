Small Cap Alert - Eutelsat Communications (EUTELSAT)(OTCMKTS:EUTLY), Skyline Medical Inc(OTCMKTS:SKLN), Rainbow Coral Corp(OTCBB:RBCC), One World Holdings Inc(OTCBB:OWOO)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/02/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: Eutelsat Communications (EUTELSAT)(OTCMKTS:EUTLY), Skyline Medical Inc(OTCMKTS:SKLN), Rainbow Coral Corp(OTCBB:RBCC), One World Holdings Inc(OTCBB:OWOO)



Eutelsat Communications (EUTELSAT) (OTCMKTS:EUTLY) opened the session at $7.38, remained amid the day range of $7.38 - $7.52, and closed the session at $7.46. The stock showed a positive performance of +0.95% in previous trading session. The stock gained a volume of 17,550.00 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 206,966.00 shares. Eutelsat Communications S.A., through its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications satellite operator. It engages in the design, establishment, operation, and maintenance of satellite telecommunications systems in north Africa, Russia, the Middle East, the east of North America, Latin America, sub-Saharan Africa.



Why Should Investors Buy EUTLY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Skyline Medical Inc (OTCMKTS:SKLN) traded with volume of 268,240.00 shares in the prior session and the average volume of the stock remained 398,762.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.05 - $0.47. The stock showed a negative movement of -4.23% and closed its session at $0.340. The market capitalization of the stock remained 44.76 million. Skyline Medical Inc., an early stage medical device company, develops an environmentally safe system for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care.



Why Should Investors Buy SKLN After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Rainbow Coral Corp (OTCBB:RBCC) exchanged 45,241.00 shares and the average volume remained 51,818.00 shares. The stock escalated +8.33% and closed the session at $0.260. The EPS of the stock remained 0.86. Rainbow Coral Corp., a development stage company, focuses to establish a coral farm facility to develop and grow live coral. The company intends to market approximately 50 species of hard and soft corals. It plans to produce corals for local pet/aquarium stores and online retailers.



For How Long RBCC will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



One World Holdings Inc(OTCBB:OWOO) gained volume of 2.94 million shares, while the average volume remained 5.14 million shares. The stock advanced +7.14% and finished the session Friday at $0.0030. The EPS of the stock remained -0.03. The one month of the stock was +25% and three month trend remained positive +25%. One World Holdings, Inc., a development stage company, focuses on the design, production, and marketing of dolls. It intends to offer a range of mainstream multicultural dolls to high-end collectors and young pre-teen girls. The company is based in Houston, Texas.



For How Long OWOO’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



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