Small Cap Alert - Fuelstream Inc(OTCMKTS:FLST), GUYANA GOLDFIELD NEW(OTCMKTS:GUYFF), Tranzbyte Corp(OTCMKTS:ERBB), Arch Therapeutics Inc(OTCBB:ARTH)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Fuelstream Inc(OTCMKTS:FLST), GUYANA GOLDFIELD NEW(OTCMKTS:GUYFF), Tranzbyte Corp(OTCMKTS:ERBB), Arch Therapeutics Inc(OTCBB:ARTH)



Fuelstream Inc(OTCMKTS:FLST) ended higher +6.60% and complete the day at $0.210. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 1.07 million. After opening at $0.20, the stock hit as high as $0.24. However, it traded between $0.02 and $3.25 over the last twelve months.

Fuelstream, Inc. (Fuelstream), is a fuel transportation and logistics company, which brokers the sale and distribution of aviation and other fuels to corporate and commercial consumers. the Company is an in-wing and on-location supplier and distributor of aviation fuel to corporate, commercial, military, and privately-owned aircraft throughout the world.



For How Long FLST will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



GUYANA GOLDFIELD NEW(OTCMKTS:GUYFF) closed yesterday at $1.84, a +5.37% increase. Around 223,595 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 25,468 shares. The company is now valued at around $220.21 million.

Guyana Goldfields Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold resource properties in Guyana. The company owns a 100% interest in the Aurora gold project located in Guyana. It also holds interests in Aranka properties, which cover an area of approximately 216,888 acres located in the Aranka district of Guyana.



For How Long GUYFF Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Tranzbyte Corp(OTCMKTS:ERBB) moved +3.57 percent higher at $0.0029 and traded between $0.0028 and $4 after opening the day at $0.0033. Its performance over the last five days remained -3.33%, which stands at -30.95% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 16%.

Tranzbyte Corp, formerly PBS Holding, Inc. is engaged in providing human resource outsourcing services through its subsidiaries, PBS LLC, Primary HR Services, LLC (Primary HR) and AHJR, Inc. (AHJR) (collectively, the Subsidiaries).



For How Long ERBB Gloss will Attract Investors?Find out via this report



Arch Therapeutics Inc(OTCBB:ARTH) shares fall, losing -7.00 percent to close at $0.465. The stock is down around -53.96% this year and -53.96% for the last 12 months. Around 568,025 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 2.08 million shares.

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (Arch), formerly Almah, Inc., operates as a life science company developing polymers containing peptides intended to form gel-like barriers over wounds to stop or control bleeding. Arch is a medical device company offering an approach to the rapid cessation of bleeding (hemostasis) and control of fluid leakage (sealant) during surgery and trauma care. Arch’s products are in preclinical development.



Will ARTH Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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