Small Cap Alert - Globalstar, Inc.(OTCMKTS:GSAT), NanoTech Entertainment, Inc.(OTCMKTS:NTEK), AMARANTUS BIOSCIENCE HOLDINGS, INC.(OTCBB:AMBS), Volkswagen AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:VLKAY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Globalstar, Inc.(OTCMKTS:GSAT), NanoTech Entertainment, Inc.(OTCMKTS:NTEK), AMARANTUS BIOSCIENCE HOLDINGS, INC.(OTCBB:AMBS), Volkswagen AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:VLKAY).



Globalstar, Inc.(OTCMKTS:GSAT) ended lower -3.61% and complete the day at $0.641. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 2.69 million. After opening at $0.68, the stock hit as high as $0.68. However, it traded between $0.25and $0.71 over the last twelve months.



Globalstar, Inc. (Globalstar) is a provider of mobile voice and data communications services globally via satellite. Globalstar’s satellite communications business, by providing critical mobile communications to the Company's subscribers, serves principally recreation and personal; government



Has GSAT Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



NanoTech Entertainment, Inc.(OTCMKTS:NTEK) closed yesterday at $0.0900, a -2.70% decrease. Around 5.68 million shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 6.67 million shares. The company is now valued at around $52.01 million.



NanoTech Entertainment, Inc. (NanoTech), formerly Aldar Group, Inc., is a provider of gaming technology for the coin-op arcade, casino gaming and consumer gaming markets.



Has NTEK Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



AMARANTUS BIOSCIENCE HOLDINGS, INC.(O TCBB:AMBS) moved +16.54 percent higher at $0.0458 and traded between $0.0397 and $0.0485 after opening the day at $0.0399.



Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc., a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates and diagnostic blood tests to diagnose and treat human diseases in the United States.



For How Long AMBS Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Volkswagen AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:VLKAY) shares fall, losing -3.45 percent to close at $45.68. The stock is up around 5.5% this year and 40.33% for the last 12 months. Around 84,727 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 98,353 shares.



Volkswagen AG is a Germany-based automobile manufacturer. The Company develops vehicles and components, and also produces and sells vehicles, in particular Volkswagen brand passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The Company consists of two divisions: Automotive and Financial Services division.



Will VLKAY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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