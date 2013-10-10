Small Cap Alert - Globalstar, Inc.(OTCMKTS:GSAT), Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NSRGY), Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCBB:TTNP), Deutsche Telekom AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DTEGY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Globalstar, Inc.(OTCMKTS:GSAT), Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NSRGY), Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCBB:TTNP), Deutsche Telekom AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DTEGY).



Globalstar, Inc.(OTCMKTS:GSAT) ended higher +3.08% and complete the day at $1.34. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 6.29 million. After opening at $1.30, the stock hit as high as $1.35. However, it traded between $0.25 and $1.49 over the last twelve months.



Globalstar, Inc. provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational,



For How Long GSAT will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NSRGY) closed yesterday at $67.08, a -0.43% decrease. Around 789,453 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 877,152 shares. The company is now valued at around $217.58 billion.



Nestlé S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides nutrition, health, and wellness products worldwide. The company offers baby foods primarily under the Cerelac, Gerber, Gerber Graduates, NaturNes, and Nestum brands; bottled water principally under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brand name



Has NSRGY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCBB:TTNP) moved -15.76 percent lower at $0.909 and traded between $0.80 and $1.07 after opening the day at $1.02. Its performance over the last five days remained 28.5%, which stands at 45.44% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -17.36%.



Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders in the United States.



Why Should Investors Buy TTNP After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Deutsche Telekom AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DTEGY) shares rose, gaining +0.94 percent to close at $15.06. The stock is up around 32.55% this year and 22.14% for the last 12 months. Around 563,985 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 714,433 shares.



Deutsche Telekom AG operates as an integrated telecommunication company worldwide. The company offers fixed-network services, such as voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware, as well as services to resellers



Why Should Investors Buy DTEGY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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