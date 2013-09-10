Small Cap Alert: Green Innovations Ltd (OTCBB: GNIN), 4net Software Inc. (OTCMKTS: FNSI), TENCENT HOLDINGS ADR (OTCMKTS: TCEHY), PacWest Equities Inc (OTCMKTS: PWEI)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Green Innovations Ltd (OTCBB: GNIN), 4net Software Inc. (OTCMKTS: FNSI), TENCENT HOLDINGS ADR (OTCMKTS: TCEHY), PacWest Equities Inc (OTCMKTS: PWEI).



Green Innovations Ltd (OTCBB: GNIN) remained a bear for the day as it reported the loss momentum of -11.11%. The stock closed at $0.160 after gaining total volume of 806.828 shares. Its opening price was $0.18. So far, the company’s stock down -70.09% in the three months period. In the last 6 months of trade it reported a decline of -89.12%.



Will GNIN Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Green Innovations Ltd. imports and distributes bamboo-based hygienic and household products under the Brand names Premium Formulation, Clearly Herbal, and Green & Soft.



4net Software Inc. (OTCMKTS: FNSI) reported the gain of 21.21% and closed at $ 0.0800 with the total traded volume of 649.174 shares. The stock's opening price was $ 0.10. The company has a total market capitalization of $ 740.881 million.



The 52-week price range of the stock remained $0.03 - $0.12, while during last trade its worst hit was $0.08 and it gained its best price of $0.12. Turning to the company's last 5-day performance, it showed uptrend with an upsurge of 14.29%.



Will FNSI Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



4net Software, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to seek acquire or merge with undervalued businesses with a history of operating revenues.



TENCENT HOLDINGS ADR (OTCMKTS: TCEHY) ended its day with the rise of 1.88%. It was closed at the price of $51.04 after making its opening at $50.05. The stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 35.305 shares, as compared to its average volume of 87.233 shares.



During the previous session, the company’s minimum price was $50.05, while it scored its top level for the day at $51.04. The stock’s beta value stands at 1.57 points.



Will TCEHY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (IVAS), mobile and telecommunications value-added services (MVAS), online advertising services, and e-Commerce transactions services in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally.



PacWest Equities Inc (OTCMKTS: PWEI) reported the drop of -23.73%, to close at $0.0450 with the overall traded volume of 2.49 million shares.



So far, in the past three months, the stock is up 66.67%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.02 and $0.80 and during the previous trading session the stock was found to mark $0.07 as its peak price. It kicked off the trading day with $0.07.



Will PWEI Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



PacWest Equities Inc., a development stage company, provides solutions for the production of livestock based consumables or human based protein and vegetable consumables.



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