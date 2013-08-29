Small Cap Alert: Hipcricket Inc (OTCBB: HIPP), Eco Building Products Inc (OTCMKTS: ECOB), adidas AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS: ADDYY), Energizer Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS: ENZR)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Hipcricket Inc (OTCBB: HIPP), Eco Building Products Inc (OTCMKTS: ECOB), adidas AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS: ADDYY), Energizer Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS: ENZR).



Hipcricket Inc (OTCBB: HIPP) increased 2.44% and closed at $0.420 on a traded volume of 281.951 shares, in comparison to 207.992 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -26.32%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $54.47 million and its total outstanding shares are 129.69million.



Will HIPP Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Hipcricket, Inc., formerly Augme Technologies, Inc., is engaged in mobile marketing and advertising technology and services. Hipcricket, Inc.



Eco Building Products Inc (OTCMKTS: ECOB) soared 8.49% and closed at $0.0230 on a traded volume of 2.98 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 3.49 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -4.17%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $0.01 and $3.90.



Will ECOB Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Eco Building Products, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of wood coatings for framing lumber and other wood products used in the construction of single-family homes and multi-story buildings.



Adidas AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) dropped -1.82% and closed at $53.83. So far in three months, the stock is down-3.41%. The 52-week range for the stock is $38.24 and $58.74 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $53.99. Its introductory price for the day was $53.82, with the overall traded volume of 15.891 shares.



Will ADDYY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, developing, producing, and marketing of athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear, apparel, and hardware, such as bags and balls primarily under the adidas and Reebok brands.



Energizer Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS: ENZR) after opening its shares at the price of $0.17 jumped 20.81% to close at $0.210 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 293.674 shares, in comparison to 176.707 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $0.11 and $0.41 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $0.22.



Will ENZR Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Energizer Resources Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Madagascar.



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/