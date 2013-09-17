Small Cap Alert - Interactive Leisure Systems Inc(OTCMKTS:IALS), Indo Global Exchange(s) PteLtd(OTCMKTS:IGEX), Nuvilex Inc(OTCMKTS:NVLX), Volkswagen AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:VLKAY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Interactive Leisure Systems Inc(OTCMKTS:IALS), Indo Global Exchange(s) PteLtd(OTCMKTS:IGEX), Nuvilex Inc(OTCMKTS:NVLX), Volkswagen AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:VLKAY).



Interactive Leisure Systems Inc(OTCMKTS:IALS) ended lower -27.63% and complete the day at $0.0550. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 4.09 million. After opening at $0.10, the stock hit as high as $0.10. However, it traded between $0.05 and $12.90 over the last twelve months.



Interactive Leisure Systems, Inc. operates as a technology company that focuses on the travel industry. The company focuses on acquiring an enterprise software platform for marketing, sale, and management of travel products. Interactive Leisure Systems, Inc. was formerly known as Dukeshire Ventures Inc. and changed its name to Interactive Leisure Systems, Inc. in May, 2013



Has IALS Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Indo Global Exchange(s) PteLtd(OTCMKTS:IGEX) closed yesterday at $0.790, a +2.60% increase. Around 614,674 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 53,499 shares. The company is now valued at around $57.27 million.



Indo Global Exchange PTE LTD. offers an online global trading platform. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Singapore



For How Long IGEX Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Nuvilex Inc(OTCMKTS:NVLX) moved +0.69 percent higher at $0.146 and traded between $0.14 and $0.15 after opening the day at $0.15. Its performance over the last five days remained 31.08%, which stands at 0.69% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 410.53%.



Nuvilex, Inc, a biotechnology and life technology company, develops and markets products to improve the health, condition, and well-being. The company offers Cinnechol, a natural supplement, which helps in maintaining normal cholesterol levels and supports normal cardiovascular function



For How Long NVLX Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Volkswagen AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:VLKAY) shares rose, gaining +0.55 percent to close at $47.26. The stock is up around 9.91% this year and 31.64% for the last 12 months. Around 56,229 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 87,951 shares.



Volkswagen AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles



Why Should Investors Buy VLKAY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/