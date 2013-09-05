Small Cap Alert: International Consolidated Airlines ADR (OTCMKTS: ICAGY), Akzo Nobel N.V. (ADR) (OTCMKTS: AKZOY), Vapor Corp., (OTCMKTS: VPCO), Plandai Biotechnology Inc (OTCMKTS: PLPL)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: International Consolidated Airlines ADR (OTCMKTS: ICAGY) Akzo Nobel N.V. (ADR) (OTCMKTS: AKZOY) Vapor Corp., (OTCMKTS: VPCO) Plandai Biotechnology Inc (OTCMKTS: PLPL).



International Consolidated Airlines ADR (OTCMKTS: ICAGY) decreased -0.83% and closed at $22.83 on a traded volume of 45.088 shares, in comparison to 8.9 million shares of average trading volume.



The company has a total market capitalization of $8.50 billion and its total outstanding shares are 371.073,911.



Will ICAGY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. operates as the holding company for British Airways and Iberia.



Akzo Nobel N.V. (ADR) (OTCMKTS: AKZOY) plunged -0.05% and closed at $20.10 on a traded volume of 116.124 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 25.649 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -4.6%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $19.77 and $20.11.



Will AKZOY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the decorative paints, performance coatings, and specialty chemicals businesses worldwide.



Vapor Corp., (OTCMKTS: VPCO) dropped -0.95% and closed at $1.04. So far in three months, the stock is up 79.31%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.17 and $1.50 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $1.07. Its introductory price for the day was $1.03, with the overall traded volume of 122.734 shares.



Will VPCO Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Vapor Corp. designs, markets, and distributes electronic cigarettes and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada.



Plandai Biotechnology Inc (OTCMKTS: PLPL) after opening its trade at the price of $0.60, dropped -11.67% to close at $0.530 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 175.993 shares, in comparison to 73.444 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $0.04 and $0.80 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $0.66.



Will PLPL Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Plandaí Biotechnology, Inc. focuses on the farming of whole fruits, vegetables, and live plant material.



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