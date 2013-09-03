Small Cap Alert: JULIUS BAER GROUP (OTCMKTS:JBAXY), Abby Inc (OTCMKTS:ABBY), KOC HOLDINGS as (OTCMKTS:KHOLY), MEDINAH MINERALS INC (OTCMKTS:MDMN)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: JULIUS BAER GROUP (OTCMKTS:JBAXY), Abby Inc (OTCMKTS:ABBY), KOC HOLDINGS AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY), MEDINAH MINERALS INC (OTCMKTS:MDMN)



JULIUS BAER GROUP (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) opened its shares at the price of $8.77 for the day. Its closing price was $8.78 after losing -1.19% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 21,131.00 shares, while its average trading volume remained 66,813.00 shares. The beta of JBAXY stands at1.73.



Julius Baer Group Ltd. engages in private banking activities primarily in Switzerland, Europe, Asia, and internationally.



Has JBAXY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Abby Inc (OTCMKTS:ABBY) percentage change plunged -26.67% to close at $0.05 with the total traded volume of 404,667.00 shares, and average volume of 192,753.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.02 - $0.80, while its day lowest price was $0.05 and it hit its day highest price at $0.08.



Abby, Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in natural gas exploration business. It owns interest in the Petchabun gas concession option comprising 2000 acres located in Thailand.



Has ABBY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



KOC HOLDINGS AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) started its trading session with the price of $20.44 and closed at $20.09 by scoring -1.08%. KHOLY’s stocks traded with total volume of 17,355.00 shares, while the average trading volume remained 30,865.00 shares. The beta of KHOLY stands at 1.03. Day range of the stock was $19.95 -$20.44.



Koç Holding A.S. operates in the energy, automotive, consumer durables, finance, and other sectors in Turkey and internationally.



Has KHOLY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



MEDINAH MINERALS INC (OTCMKTS:MDMN) ended its day with the gain of +11.96% and closed at the price of $0.05 after opening at $0.06. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.15 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 1.64 million shares.



Medinah Minerals Inc., a junior mining exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in South America. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum.



Will MDMN Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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