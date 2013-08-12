Small Cap Alert - KIT digital, Inc.(OTCMKTS:KITDQ), Inova Technology Inc(OTCMKTS:INVA), DEETHREE EXPLORA(OTCMKTS:DTHRF), Vallourec Usines A Tubes De Lorraine Escaut Et Vallourec Reunies(OTCMKTS:VLOWY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: KIT digital, Inc.(OTCMKTS:KITDQ), Inova Technology Inc(OTCMKTS:INVA), DEETHREE EXPLORA(OTCMKTS:DTHRF), Vallourec Usines A Tubes De Lorraine Escaut Et Vallourec Reunies(OTCMKTS:VLOWY)



KIT digital, Inc.(OTCMKTS:KITDQ) ended lower -90.08% and complete the day at $0.0026. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 8.62 million. After opening at $0.02, the stock hit as high as $0.03.

KIT digital, Inc. (KIT digital), through its operating subsidiaries, provides enterprise clients an end-to-end technology platform for managing Internet Protocol (IP)-based video assets across the browser, mobile device and Internet protocol television (IPTV) set-top box-enabled television sets. It offers design, marketing services.



Has KITDQ Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Inova Technology Inc(OTCMKTS:INVA) closed yesterday at $0.0800, a +45.45% increase. Around 1.21 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 140,260 shares. The company is now valued at around $246,360.

Inova Technology, Inc. (Inova) operates in three segments and owns 100% of all subsidiaries: providing information technology (IT) solutions and services through its Edgetech Services subsidiary, providing radio frequency identification (RFID) products through its Trakkers (Montana) and RightTag (California) subsidiaries, and providing network solutions through its Desert Communications subsidiary (Texas). Inova’s products include Mi.



For How Long INVA Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



DEETHREE EXPLORA(OTCMKTS:DTHRF) moved +5.85 percent higher at $8.50 and traded between $8.10 and $8.52 after opening the day at $8.10. Its performance over the last five days remained 8.83%, which stands at 9.96% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 30.77%.

DeeThree Exploration Ltd. engages in the exploration, exploitation, development, and production of light crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in the Lethbridge project covering an area of approximately 267,697 net acres located in Southern Alberta; and the Brazeau property



For How Long DTHRF Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Vallourec Usines A Tubes De Lorraine Escaut Et Vallourec Reunies(OTCMKTS:VLOWY) shares rose, gaining +1.06 percent to close at $12.35. The stock is up around 16.95% this year and 36.62% for the last 12 months. Around 283,192 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 40,227 shares.

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions primarily to the energy markets and industrial sectors worldwide. It offers casing, tubing, premium VAM connections, and accessories for completing oil and gas wells; drill pipe, bottom hole assembly, VAM connections, and accessories for drill strings; offshore line pipe for conveying hydrocarbons; and duplex welded tubes for umbilicals



Why Should Investors Buy VLOWY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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