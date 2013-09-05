Small Cap Alert - LIGHTSTREAM RES(OTCMKTS:LSTMF), Axxess Pharma Inc(OTCMKTS:AXXE), BAE Systems PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BAESY), KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD(OTCMKTS:KGILF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: LIGHTSTREAM RES(OTCMKTS:LSTMF), Axxess Pharma Inc(OTCMKTS:AXXE), BAE Systems PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BAESY), KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD(OTCMKTS:KGILF).



LIGHTSTREAM RES(OTCMKTS:LSTMF) ended higher +1.95% and complete the day at $6.86. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 93,675. After opening at $6.75, the stock hit as high as $6.88. However, it traded between $6.71 and $8.65 over the last twelve months.



Lightstream Resources Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focusing on light oil Bakken and Cardium resource plays with conventional light oil assets in Canada



For How Long LSTMF will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Axxess Pharma Inc(OTCMKTS:AXXE) closed yesterday at $0.700, a -6.67% decrease. Around 308,927 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 32,386 shares. The company is now valued at around $29.30 million.



Axxess Pharma Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the marketing and distribution of various pharmaceutical products and diagnostic medical devices in Canada and internationally.



Has AXXE Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



BAE Systems PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BAESY) moved +0.62 percent higher at $27.41and traded between $27.37 and $27.68 after opening the day at $27.68. Its performance over the last five days remained -2.46%, which stands at -1.44% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 23.03%.



BAE Systems plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, and hybrid electric drive systems. The company?s Cyber & Intelligence segment is involved in the government focused intelligence-based services, and government and commercial cyber security activities.



For How Long BAESY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD(OTCMKTS:KGILF) shares fall, losing -3.92 percent to close at $4.18. The stock is down around -29.04% this year and -69.8% for the last 12 months. Around 28,600 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 16,898 shares.



Kirkland Lake Gold Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production, and operation of gold properties in Canada. It owns the Macassa Mine and Mill, as well as four contiguous formerly producing gold mining properties comprising the LakeShore, Teck-Hughes, Wright-Hargreaves, and Kirkland Minerals properties located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.



Will KGILF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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