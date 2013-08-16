Small Cap Alert - LiqTech International Inc(OTCBB:LIQT), Tullow Oil Plc (UK)(OTCMKTS:TUWOY), Plandai Biotechnology Inc(OTCMKTS:PLPL), Neutra Corp(OTCMKTS:NTRR)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: LiqTech International Inc(OTCBB:LIQT), Tullow Oil Plc (UK)(OTCMKTS:TUWOY), Plandai Biotechnology Inc(OTCMKTS:PLPL), Neutra Corp(OTCMKTS:NTRR)



LiqTech International Inc(OTCBB:LIQT) ended higher +1.30% and complete the day at $3.11. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 273,881. After opening at $2.85, the stock hit as high as $3.11. However, it traded between $1.17 and $3.50 over the last twelve months.

LiqTech International, Inc. (LiqTech) is a clean technology company that provides technologies for gases and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The Company developed and manufactured products of re-crystallized silicon carbide.



For How Long LIQT will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Tullow Oil Plc (UK)(OTCMKTS:TUWOY) closed yesterday at $8.11, a -1.82% decrease. Around 63,322 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 59,123 shares. The company is now valued at around $ 15.01billion.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in Europe, South America, Asia, and Africa. It is also involved in the sale of hydrocarbons. The company?s principal properties include the Jubilee, Tweneboa-Enyenra-Ntomme



Has TUWOY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum?Find Out Here



Plandai Biotechnology Inc(OTCMKTS:PLPL) trade close at $0.610 and traded between $0.55 and $0.65 after opening the day at $0.62. Its performance over the last five days remained 23.23%, which stands at 29.79% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 205%.

Plandai Biotechnology, Inc., formerly Diamond Ranch Foods, Ltd., through its subsidiaries focuses on the farming of whole fruits, vegetables and live plant material and the production of functional foods and botanical extracts for the health and wellness industry. Its principle holdings consist of land, farms and infrastructure in South Africa.



What PLPL Charts Are Signaling for Traders? Find Out Here



Neutra Corp(OTCMKTS:NTRR) shares rose, gaining +12.79 percent to close at $0.670. The stock is down around -0.74% this year and 1575% for the last 12 months. Around 102,511 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 109,731 shares.

Neutra Corp. is a development-stage company. The Company’s business and registered office is located in Sarasota, Florida. The Company’s intended private label products consists of aging, cognitive support,



Why Should Investors Buy NTRR After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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