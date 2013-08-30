Small Cap Alert - MONARCH GULF EXP NEW(OTCMKTS:MGFX), E-Waste Systems Inc(OTCMKTS:EWSI), ALSTOM UNSP ADR(OTCMKTS:ALSMY), Soul and Vibe Interactive Inc(OTCBB:SOULD)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: MONARCH GULF EXP NEW(OTCMKTS:MGFX), E-Waste Systems Inc(OTCMKTS:EWSI), ALSTOM UNSP ADR(OTCMKTS:ALSMY), Soul and Vibe Interactive Inc(OTCBB:SOULD).



MONARCH GULF EXP NEW(OTCMKTS:MGFX) ended higher +21.21% and complete the day at $0.0200. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 4.40 million. After opening at $0.01, the stock hit as high as $.0.06.



Monarch Gulf Exploration, Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and development of natural gas producing properties in the United States. The company, formerly known as Monarch Gold Exploration, Inc., was founded in 1964 and is based in Spokane, Washington



For How Long MGFX will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



E-Waste Systems Inc(OTCMKTS:EWSI) closed yesterday at $0.0930. Around 4.16 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 2.58 million shares. The company is now valued at around $23.92 million.



E-Waste Systems, Inc. provides waste electric and electronic equipment processing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company is also involved in the provision of end-to-end solutions in IT asset recovery, e-waste management, and electronics reverse logistics



How Should Investors Trade EWSI Now? Don’t Miss out a Special Trend Analysis



ALSTOM UNSP ADR(OTCMKTS:ALSMY) moved -0.14 percent lower at $3.53 and traded between $3.45 and $3.55 after opening the day at $3.50. Its performance over the last five days remained -4.47%, which stands at 4.6% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -11.65%.



Alstom SA designs, manufactures, supplies, and services products and systems for power generation and transmission, and transport infrastructure markets. The company offers hydro power solutions, including hydro power plants, turbines, generators, automation and controls, mechanical equipment,



Why Should Investors Buy ALSMY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Soul and Vibe Interactive Inc(OTCBB:SOULD) shares rose, gaining +68.18 percent to close at $0.740. The stock is down around -22.11% this year and -36.21% for the last 12 months. Around 514,682 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 646,702 shares.



Soul and Vibe Interactive, Inc. is a video and computer games company. The Company develops, publishes and digitally distributes interactive entertainment for video game consoles, mobile devices, and personal computers.



Why Should Investors Buy SOULD After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/