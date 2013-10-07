Small Cap Alert - Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NSRGY), Deutsche Telekom AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS:DTEGY), Alkaline Water Company Inc (OTCBB:WTER), Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCBB:TTNP)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NSRGY), Deutsche Telekom AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS:DTEGY), Alkaline Water Company Inc (OTCBB:WTER), Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCBB:TTNP).



Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) ended lower -0.80% and complete the day at $68.60. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 596,436. After opening at $68.76, the stock hit as high as $68.91. However, it traded between $61.50 and $73.90 over the last twelve months.



Nestle SA is a Switzerland-based holding company of the Nestle Group (the Group) and is principally engaged in the development and production of food and beverage.



Has NSRGY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Deutsche Telekom AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) closed yesterday at $15.20, a +1.95% increase. Around 949,868 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 667,427 shares. The company is now valued at around $67.62 billion.



Deutsche Telekom AG operates as an integrated telecommunication company worldwide. The company offers fixed-network services, such as voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware, as well as services to resellers



For How Long DTEGY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCBB:TTNP) moved +14.63 percent higher at $0.940 and traded between $0.83 and $0.95 after opening the day at $0.84. Its performance over the last five days remained 55.41%, which stands at 46.87% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -14.55%.



Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders in the United States. The company offers Fanapt (iloperidone), an atypical antipsychotic for the treatment of schizophrenia. It is involved in developing Probuphine, an investigational subdermal implant for the treatment of opioid dependence.



For How Long TTNP Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Alkaline Water Company Inc (OTCBB:WTER) shares fall, losing -8.59 percent to close at $0.500. The stock is down around -16.67% this year and -16.67% for the last 12 months. Around 3.01 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 2.07 million shares.



The Alkaline Water Company Inc. engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and selling bottled alkaline water in bulk for retail sale. The company offers bottled alkaline water to retail consumers in three-liter and one-gallon volumes under the Alkaline84 brand. Its target retail markets include chain and independent health food stores; grocery stores; convenience stores; drug stores; and the mass retail market.



Will WTER Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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