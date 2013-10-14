Small Cap Alert - Save the World Air Inc(OTCBB:ZERO), FANUC CORP UNSP ADR(OTCMKTS:FANUY), Panasonic Corporation (ADR)(OTCMKTS:PCRFY), On4 Communications Inc(OTCMKTS:ONCI)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Save the World Air Inc(OTCBB:ZERO), FANUC CORP UNSP ADR(OTCMKTS:FANUY), Panasonic Corporation (ADR)(OTCMKTS:PCRFY), On4 Communications Inc(OTCMKTS:ONCI).



Save the World Air Inc(OTCBB:ZERO) ended higher +3.88% and complete the day at $1.34. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 143,118. After opening at $1.29, the stock hit as high as $1.39. However, it traded between $0.77 and $1.88 over the last twelve months.



Save The World Air, Inc., a development stage enterprise, engages in designing, licensing, and developing products to commercialize energy efficient technologies. It offers energy efficiency technologies that assist in meeting global energy demands, improving the economics of oil extraction and transport, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions



For How Long ZERO will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



FANUC CORP UNSP ADR(OTCMKTS:FANUY) closed yesterday at $28.40, a +2.90% increase. Around 49,938 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 59,423 shares. The company is now valued at around $39.66 billion.



Fanuc Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of machinery in the Americas, Europe, Africa, Oceania, and Asia. Its products include CNC series, servo motors, lasers, robots, robodrills, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and super nano machines



For How Long FANUY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Panasonic Corporation (ADR)(OTCMKTS:PCRFY) moved +1.67 percent higher at $9.72 and traded between $9.61 and $9.72 after opening the day at $9.61. Its performance over the last five days remained 2.86%, which stands at 6.11% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 60.13%.



Panasonic Corporation manufactures, markets, and distributes various electronic products under the Panasonic brand worldwide. The company provides digital AV products, including flat TVs and projectors, Blu-ray Disc players and recorders, Blu-ray Disc theaters, DVD players and recorders



For How Long PCRFY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



On4 Communications Inc(OTCMKTS:ONCI) shares fall, losing -83.33 percent to close at $0.0001. The stock is up around -95.45% this year and -98.68% for the last 12 months. Around 153.81 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 13.41 million shares.



On4 Communications Inc., a development stage company, provides wireless communications services to telecommunication companies, consumers, and businesses



Will ONCI Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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