Small Cap Alert: SPROTT RESOURCE CP(OTCMKTS:SCPZF), Biostem US Corp(OTCMKTS:HAIR), FANNIE MAE PFD S(OTCBB:FNMAS), D.E. MASTER BLENDERS(OTCMKTS:DEMBF)

SPROTT RESOURCE CP(OTCMKTS:SCPZF) ended lower -2.23% and complete the day at $3.50. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 73,760. After opening at $3.60, the stock hit as high as $3.60. However, it traded between $3.31 and $4.77 over the last twelve months.



Sprott Resource Corp., through its subsidiaries, invests and operates in oil and gas, energy, agriculture and agricultural nutrient projects, precious metals, and other natural resources. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas interests in Alberta, Canada and Montana, the United States.



Biostem US Corp(OTCMKTS:HAIR) closed yesterday at $0.0410, a -0.49% decrease. Around 1.772 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 477,681 shares. The company is now valued at around $4.68 million.



Biostem US Corp is engaged primarily in the hair transplantation business using the biostem method. During the fiscal year ended February 29, 2012 (fiscal 2012), the Company provided medical procedures indirectly, including hair transplants.



FANNIE MAE PFD S(OTCBB:FNMAS) moved +2.00 percent higher at $5.10 and traded between $4.91 and $5.10 after opening the day at $4.91. Its performance over the last five days remained -1.16%, which stands at 2% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 205.39



Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) provides liquidity and stability support services in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders in the primary mortgage market into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). It operates in three segments: Single-Family Credit Guaranty, Multifamily, and Capital Markets. %.



D.E. MASTER BLENDERS(OTCMKTS:DEMBF) shares rose, gaining +0.37 percent to close at $16.42. The stock is up around +43.91% this year and 49.82% for the last 12 months. Around 282,420 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 195,429 shares.



D.E MASTER BLENDERS 1753 N.V. produces and sells coffee and tea products for retail and out of home markets in Europe, Brazil, Australia, Thailand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail?Western Europe, Retail?Rest of World, and Out of Home.



