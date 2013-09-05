Small Cap Alert: SPYGLASS RESOURCES (OTCMKTS: SGLRF), Daiwa House Industry Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: DWAHY), VIRTUAL PIGGY, INC. (OTCBB: VPIG), Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: SPYGLASS RESOURCES (OTCMKTS: SGLRF), Daiwa House Industry Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: DWAHY), VIRTUAL PIGGY, INC. (OTCBB: VPIG), Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS: SUTNY).



SPYGLASS RESOURCES (OTCMKTS: SGLRF) showed no change, closed at $1.65 on a traded volume of 63.047 shares, in comparison to 74.679 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over-32.51%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $211.33 million.



How Should Investors Trade SGLRF Now? Find Out Here



Spyglass Resources Corp., an intermediate oil and gas producer, operates oil and natural gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Pace Oil & Gas Ltd.



Daiwa House Industry Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: DWAHY) soared 0.98% and closed at $181.90 on a traded volume of 1.141 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 7.108 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up/down -2.15%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $180.68 and $182.38.



Will DWAHY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and construction of prefabricated houses and structures in Japan.



VIRTUAL PIGGY, INC. (OTCBB: VPIG) showed no change, closed at $2.02. So far in three months, the stock is down -23.19%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.91 and $3.38 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $2.02. Its introductory price for the day was $2.00, with the overall traded volume of 132.075 shares.



Is VPIG a Solid Investment at These Levels? Find Out Here



Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS: SUTNY) after opening its trade at the price of $4.53 jumped 4.51% to close at $4.63 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 70.613 shares, in comparison to 381.443 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $2.67 and $5.90 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $4.64.



Will SUTNY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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