Small Cap Alert - VIRTUAL PIGGY, INC.(OTCBB:VPIG), Globalstar, Inc.(OTCMKTS:GSAT), Unseen Solar, Inc.(OTCMKTS:PCWT), AMERICAN COMMUNITY(OTCMKTS:ACYD)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: VIRTUAL PIGGY, INC.(OTCBB:VPIG), Globalstar, Inc.(OTCMKTS:GSAT), Unseen Solar, Inc.(OTCMKTS:PCWT), AMERICAN COMMUNITY(OTCMKTS:ACYD).



VIRTUAL PIGGY, INC.(OTCBB:VPIG) ended higher +6.19% and complete the day at $1.20. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 680,929. After opening at $1.30, the stock hit as high as $1.38. However, it traded between $0.78 and $3.38 over the last twelve months.



Virtual Piggy, Inc. operates as a technology company that delivers an online ecommerce solution in the United States and Europe.



For How Long VPIG will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Globalstar, Inc.(OTCMKTS:GSAT) closed yesterday at $0.981, a -1.80% decrease. Around 1.87 million shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 3.68 million shares. The company is now valued at around $652.19 million.



Globalstar, Inc. provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational, emergency response, and other applications



Has GSAT Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Unseen Solar, Inc.(OTCMKTS:PCWT) moved +2.02 percent higher at $0.202 and traded between $0.20 and $0.21 after opening the day at $0.20. Its performance over the last five days remained 12.22%, which stands at -32.67% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -32.67%.



Pacific Clean Water Technologies Inc. engages in the provision and operation of on-site chemical and non-chemical water treatment programs for the treatment of boilers, cooling systems, and process systems in the southwestern United States. It offers chemicals for treatment to prevent corrosion



For How Long PCWT Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



AMERICAN COMMUNITY(OTCMKTS:ACYD) shares rose, gaining +50.54 percent to close at $0.0140. The stock is up around 1650% this year and 723.53% for the last 12 months. Around 36.26 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 16.84 million shares.



WIALAN Technologies, LLC operates as a software and hardware integrator that manufactures industrial grade wireless equipment to enable the deployment of IP base services



Why Should Investors Buy ACYD After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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