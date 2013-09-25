Small Cap Alert - Westinghouse Solar Inc(OTCMKTS:WEST), BANCO DO BRASIL SA(OTCMKTS:BDORY), CANADIAN OIL SANDS(OTCMKTS:COSWF), Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp(OTCBB:NVIV)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Westinghouse Solar Inc(OTCMKTS:WEST), BANCO DO BRASIL SA(OTCMKTS:BDORY), CANADIAN OIL SANDS(OTCMKTS:COSWF), Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp(OTCBB:NVIV).



Westinghouse Solar Inc(OTCMKTS:WEST) trade complete the day at $0.0370. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 3.38 million. After opening at $0.04, the stock hit as high as $0.04. However, it traded between $0.02 and $0.20 over the last twelve months.



Westinghouse Solar, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar power systems and solar panels with integrated micro inverters in the United States and Canada. Its products are designed for use in solar power systems for residential and commercial rooftop customers.



Can Investors Bet on WEST after this News update? Find out in this Research Report



BANCO DO BRASIL SA(OTCMKTS:BDORY) closed yesterday at $11.86, a -0.25% decrease. Around 144,275 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 145,431 shares. The company is now valued at around $51.43 million.



Banco do Brasil S.A. provides various banking services in Brazil and internationally. Its Banking segment offers products and services, such as deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and government markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the informal sector.



Has BDORY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



CANADIAN OIL SANDS(OTCMKTS:COSWF) moved +0.15 percent higher at $19.48 and traded between $19.37 and $19.54 after opening the day at $19.41. Its performance over the last five days remained 0.7%, which stands at 0.84% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -4.23%.



Canadian Oil Sands Limited, through its indirect interest in the Syncrude Joint Venture, engages in mining, extracting, and upgrading bitumen from oil sands in northern Alberta. It has 8 leases located in the Athabasca Oil Sands deposit covering 101,960 hectares. As of December 31, 2012



For How Long COSWF Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp(OTCBB:NVIV) shares rose, gaining +8.57 percent to close at $1.52. The stock is down around -12.64% this year and -8.43% for the last 12 months. Around 171,738 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 1.24 million shares.



Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a development stage company, focuses on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries, peripheral nerve injuries, and other neurotrauma conditions



Why Should Investors Buy NVIV After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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