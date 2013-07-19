Small Cap Buzzers - DryShips Inc.(NASDAQ:DRYS), Cypress Semiconductor Corporation(NASDAQ:CY), Exelixis, Inc.(NASDAQ:EXEL), SHFL Entertainment Inc(NASDAQ:SHFL)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: DryShips Inc.(NASDAQ:DRYS), Cypress Semiconductor Corporation(NASDAQ:CY), Exelixis, Inc.(NASDAQ:EXEL), SHFL entertainment Inc(NASDAQ:SHFL)



DryShips Inc.(NASDAQ:DRYS) increased +5.18% and closed at $2.03 on a traded volume of +13.37 million shares, in comparison to 3.15 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is over +26.87%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $819.64 million and its total outstanding shares are 403.76 million. DryShips Inc. owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels and oil tankers. The company provides ocean transportation services for dry bulk and petroleum cargoes. It also provides offshore drilling services. As of March 22, 2013, the company owned a fleet of 36 drybulk carriers, including 10 Capesize, 24 Panamax, and 2 Supramax vessels with a combined deadweight tonnage of approximately 3.7 million tons; 6 drilling units comprising 2 ultra deepwater semisubmersible offshore drilling rigs and 4 ultra deepwater drillships; and 10 oil tankers, which comprise 6 Aframax and 4 Suezmax tankers. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Athens, Greece.



Cypress Semiconductor Corporation(NASDAQ:CY) soared +4.53% and closed at $12.46 on a traded volume of 12.63 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 2.68 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up +28.99%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $12.20 and $13.23. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mixed-signal, programmable solutions, specialized semiconductor memories, and integrated semiconductor solutions.



Exelixis, Inc.(NASDAQ:EXEL) jumped up +3.54% and closed at $5.27. So far in three months, the stock is up +8.88%. The 52-week range for the stock is $4.19 and $6.95 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $5.27. Its introductory price for the day was $5.13, with the overall traded volume of 5.96 million shares. Exelixis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States.



SHFL entertainment Inc(NASDAQ:SHFL) after opening its shares at the price of $22.75.The stock moved on a traded volume of 5.73 million shares, in comparison to 998,019.00 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $12.35 and $22.88 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $22.80. Its introductory price for the day was $22.75. SHFL entertainment, Inc. manufactures and distributes gaming devices, and operates inter-casino linked systems and slot machine routes.



