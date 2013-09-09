Small Cap Roundup - GTX Corp (OTCMKTS:GTXO), Guided Therapeutics Inc (OTCBB:GTHP), Globalstar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GSAT), Patriot Coal Corporation (OTCMKTS:PCXCQ)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: GTX Corp (OTCMKTS:GTXO), Guided Therapeutics Inc (OTCBB:GTHP), Globalstar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GSAT), Patriot Coal Corporation (OTCMKTS:PCXCQ)



GTX Corp (OTCMKTS:GTXO) opened at the price of $0.03, along with 0.01 million shares outstanding and touched its highest price of the day at $0.03 recently. The stock is trading at the price of $0.0190 by scoring -24.00% at 11:46AM.



The stock’s previous performance of one month showed that it gained almost 131.71%. In the previous 3 months it scored +72.73%. During its current trading session, the stock gained a volume of 1.79 million shares up-till now, which is higher than its average volume of 279,258.00 shares. GTX Corp designs, develops, and sells various interrelated and complementary products and services in the personal location services marketplace.



Has GTXO Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Guided Therapeutics Inc (OTCBB:GTHP) stock recently hit highest its price at $0.67, starting its day trade with a price of $0.66 and reported an a decrease of -18.28%. Its most recent trading price was $0.550 at 12:07 PM. 52 week price range of the company is $0.47 - $0.98, while today, up until 12:07 PM, its minimum price was $0.47. Guided Therapeutics recently added a volume of 1.39 million shares, versus its average volume of 48,821.00 shares. Guided Therapeutics, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in developing a testing platform for the early detection of disease based on its patented biophotonic technology that utilizes light to detect disease at the cellular level.



Has GTHP Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Globalstar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GSAT) remained among the bulls of the day during the early hours of trading, as it went up 4.39% recently. Beta value of the stock remained at 3.46 points, while its earnings per share was -$0.46.



During the last 5 day’s it gained 6.87%, while its last one month’s performance stands at +9.84%. Globalstar, Inc. provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite worldwide.



For How Long GSAT Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Patriot Coal Corporation (OTCMKTS:PCXCQ) is trading with a fall of -42.08% along with the exchange price of $0.117 up till now while its introductory price for today was $0.16.



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave a bright diminishing overview as it lost -94.53%. Patriot Coal Corporation engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of thermal and metallurgical coal with coal reserves in the Appalachia and the Illinois Basin coal regions in the eastern United States.



Will PCXCQ Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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