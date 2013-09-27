Small Cap Roundup - Sigma Labs Inc(OTCMKTS:SGLB), VOIP-PAL.COM INC (OTCMKTS:VPLM), DubLi Inc(OTCMKTS:DUBL), Hipcricket Inc(OTCBB:HIPP)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Sigma Labs Inc(OTCMKTS:SGLB), VOIP-PAL.COM INC (OTCMKTS:VPLM), DubLi Inc(OTCMKTS:DUBL), Hipcricket Inc(OTCBB:HIPP)



Sigma Labs Inc(OTCMKTS:SGLB) opened at the price of $0.12, along with 7.99 million shares outstanding and touched its highest price of the day at $0.12 recently. The stock is trading at the price of $0.0980 by scoring -14.78% at 12:48PM.



The stock’s previous performance of one month showed that it gained almost 40%. In the previous 3 months it scored +157.89%. Sigma Labs, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of manufacturing and materials technologies, and R&D solutions. It also focuses on commercializing technologies and products in various industry sectors, such as in process quality assurance for manufacturing; aerospace and defense manufacturing.



Has SGLB Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



VOIP-PAL.COM INC (OTCMKTS:VPLM) stock recently hit highest its price at $0.12, starting its day trade with a price of $0.11 and reported an increase of 16.35%. Its most recent trading price was $0.121at 12:51 PM. 52 week price range of the company is $0.01 - $0.12, while today, up until 12:51PM, its minimum price was $0.11. VoIP-PAL.com, Inc., a development stage company, operates as a broadband voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) telecom company in the United States. The company offers proprietary transactional billing platform tailored to the points and air mile business, as well as provides anti-virus applications for smart phones.



For How Long VPLM will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



DubLi Inc(OTCMKTS:DUBL) remained among the bulls of the day during the early hours of trading, as it went up 41.18% recently. Beta value of the stock remained at 0.83 points, while its earnings per share was -$0.03.



During the last 5 day’s it gained 69.01%, while its last one month’s performance stands at 71.43%. DubLi, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides Cashback rewards and value-based travel, shopping, and entertainment portals to online customers, through DubLi.com, worldwide



For How Long DUBL Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Hipcricket Inc(OTCBB:HIPP) is trading with a rise of 0.65% along with the exchange price of $ 276,556.00 up till now while its introductory price for today was $0.50.



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave a bright outlook overview as it gained 16.87% while in its last 5 days its performance remained in the red with the plummet of -11.14%. Hipcricket, Inc. provides mobile marketing and advertising technology and services that enable brands, advertising agencies, media companies, and enterprise customers to seamlessly drive sales, engagement, and loyalty.



Will HIPP Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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