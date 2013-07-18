Small Cap Stocks Roundup - Gazprom OAO (ADR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY), Chancery Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:CCRY), KV Pharmaceutical Co (OTCMKTS:KVPHQ), Bayside Corp (OTCMKTS:BYSD)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Gazprom OAO (ADR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY), Chancery Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:CCRY), KV Pharmaceutical Co (OTCMKTS:KVPHQ), Bayside Corp (OTCMKTS:BYSD)



Gazprom OAO (ADR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) opened at the price of $7.93, touched its highest price of the day at $8.06 recently. The stock is trading at the price of $7.91by scoring -2.71% at 12:24PM.



The stock’s previous performance of one month showed that it gained almost +12.2%. In the previous 3 months it gain +4.08%. During its current trading session, the stock gained a volume of 1.36M shares up-till now, which is lower than its average volume of 813,246.00 shares. Gazprom OAO is a Russia-based company engaged in the operation of gas pipeline systems and gas supply to European countries. In addition, it is involved in the oil production and refining activities, as well as energy generation. It’s activities comprise exploration and production of gas.



Chancery Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:CCRY) stock recently hit highest its price at $0.0013, starting its day trade with a price of $0.0009 and reported an a increase of +33.33%. Its most recent trading price was $1.48 at 12:15PM. 52 week price range of the company is $0.0006- $0.0009, while today, up until 12:15PM, its minimum price was $0.0009. Chancery Resources recently added a volume of 38.35M shares, versus its average volume of 18.16M shares. Chancery Resources, Inc. (Chancery) is an exploration-stage company. Chancery is engaged in the exploration of mineral on the properties. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiaries include Chancery Mining Canada Ltd. and Minera Chancery Columbia.



KV Pharmaceutical Co (OTCMKTS:KVPHQ) During the last 5 day’s it gained +12.5%, while its last one month’s performance stands at+ 12.5%. The company’s traded volume is 801,632.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 898,838.00 shares. K-V Pharmaceutical Company (KV), is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures, acquires and markets branded and generic/non-branded prescription pharmaceutical products. The Company focuses on women’s health care products.



Bayside Corp (OTCMKTS:BYSD) stock recently hit highest its price at $0.01, starting its day trade with a price of $0.0038 and reported an a increase of +83.87%. Its most recent trading price was $0.0057 at 12:32 PM. 52 week price range of the company is $0.0021 - $0.0295, while today, up until 12:32PM, its minimum price was $0.0036 Bayside Corp recently added a volume of 12.61M shares, versus its average volume of 464,773.00 shares. Bayside Corporation, an early stage oil and gas development company, engages in discovering and producing oil and natural gas properties primarily in the United States. It specializes in the acquisition.



