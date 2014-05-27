Small Car Segment Driving Used Car Market Growth

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2014 -- Used car market in India is expected to grow stupendously with small cars segment dominating the market. The growth in small used car segment is attributed to its high affordability, decent performance and high fuel economy. With its growing demand, small used car segment in India is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 15.7% during 2013-2017.



As per our study “Booming Used Car Market in India Outlook 2017”, growing wealthy population, easy availability of finance and availability of a wide range for selection are providing immense growth opportunities for used car market in the country. Also, increasing interest of more and more organized players in the industry and buyers’ response towards the organized used car market has been encouraging growth in country’s used car market. Considering the above factors, the Indian used car market is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 16% during the forecast period 2013-2017.



The report represents exhaustive study of current market scenario and future growth predictions of used car market in India. It covers analysis of Indian used car market broken down into three major basis viz. by segment, by players and by major cities. Also, the report includes study of the consumer behavior towards used cars to provide an in depth understanding of the market scenario to our client. Further, different trends & drivers along with the challenges has been analyzed in the report to aid players in designing their business strategies and provide them with key insights that would help them enhance their takings. Additionally, the report studies regulatory environment pertinent to used cars trade in order to assist the clients to gain a profound insight of the used car market in the country.



Besides, the report talks about the price analysis of the most preferred used car models in the country coupled with the study of used car financing market. This section would also help the financiers to get an insight about the current practices in the financing market and prevailing interest rates for used car financing in the country. Besides that, the key players section covers detailed description of major used car players in the organized sector.



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