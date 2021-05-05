Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2021 -- The global small cell 5G network market size is expected to reach USD 4,749.43 Million at a CAGR of 28.7% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Key factors driving market revenue growth include rising government focus on digitalization of processes, rapidly increasing mobile data traffic, emergence of Citizen Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) band, rising demand for high-speed Internet, and increasing penetration of mobile devices in remote areas. CBRS prevents interferences between indoor and macro networks, enables multi-operator support, and provides more cost-effective mobile network coverage for small, medium, and large enterprises.



Some Key Highlights from Report



In April 2020, Ericsson and GCI entered into a partnership with an aim to deploy 5G small cell sites in Anchorage, USA and upgrade to 5-band 5G NR solution.

In February 2020, CommScope upgraded its small cell solution OneCell with the introduction of new radio points, open interfaces and virtualized RAN functions.

In October 2019, 5G full-series solutions was launched by Huawei at the Global Mobile Broadband Forum.

North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020, which is expected to further increase to a significant extent during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the positive approach of key players in the region such as Sprint and T-Mobile for commercialization of 5G networks. Increase in government funding for research and development of 5G infrastructure in countries of the region is also a key factor supporting market growth.

Major companies operating in market are Ericsson, Huawei, ZTE, Cisco, NEC, Nokia, CommScope, Airspan Networks, ip.access, and Corning.



Small Cell 5G Network Market Segmentation:



For this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global small cell 5G network market based on radio technology, cell type, deployment mode, end use, and region.



Radio Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

5G New Radio (NR) Standalone

5G NR Non-Standalone



Cell Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Picocells

Femtocells

Microcells



Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Outdoor

Indoor



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Smart City

Transportation & Logistics

Government & Defense



Key Geographies Encompassed in the Report:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, Italy, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Small Cell 5G Network Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Small Cell 5G Network Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Emergence of Citizen Broadband Radio Service band (CBRS band)

4.2.2.2. Rising government funding for development of 5G infrastructure

4.2.2.3. Easy access to high speed internet

4.2.2.4. Penetration of mobile devices in remote areas

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Technical challenges

4.2.3.2. Poor microcell coverage and unavailability of backhaul

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Small Cell 5G Network Market By Radio Technology Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Radio Technology Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

5.1.1. 5G New Radio (NR) Standalone

5.1.2. 5G NR Non-Standalone



CONTINUED..!!



