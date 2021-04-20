Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2021 -- The global small cell 5G network market size is expected to reach USD 4,749.43 Million at a CAGR of 28.7% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Key factors driving market revenue growth include rising government focus on digitalization of processes, rapidly increasing mobile data traffic, emergence of Citizen Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) band, rising demand for high-speed Internet, and increasing penetration of mobile devices in remote areas. CBRS prevents interferences between indoor and macro networks, enables multi-operator support, and provides more cost-effective mobile network coverage for small, medium, and large enterprises. Increased government funding for development of 5G infrastructure is another key factor driving growth of the market.



The Small Cell 5G Network market research for the forecast period, 2020 to 2028 cannot be underestimated for the reason that it offers a real-time data on the target market; identifies customer problems and outlines the immediate competitors. The simplified document speaks about how company owners plan to keep up with the market trends.



Some Key Highlights from Report

In April 2020, Ericsson and GCI entered into a partnership with an aim to deploy 5G small cell sites in Anchorage, USA and upgrade to 5-band 5G NR solution.

In February 2020, CommScope upgraded its small cell solution OneCell with the introduction of new radio points, open interfaces and virtualized RAN functions.

In October 2019, 5G full-series solutions was launched by Huawei at the Global Mobile Broadband Forum.

North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020, which is expected to further increase to a significant extent during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the positive approach of key players in the region such as Sprint and T-Mobile for commercialization of 5G networks. Increase in government funding for research and development of 5G infrastructure in countries of the region is also a key factor supporting market growth.

Major companies operating in market are Ericsson, Huawei, ZTE, Cisco, NEC, Nokia, CommScope, Airspan Networks, ip.access, and Corning.



Radio Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

5G New Radio (NR) Standalone

5G NR Non-Standalone



Cell Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Picocells

Femtocells

Microcells



Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Outdoor

Indoor



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Smart City

Transportation & Logistics

Government & Defense



Regional scope: - North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA



