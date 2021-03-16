Dublin, Ireland -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2021 -- Small Cell 5G Network Market Dynamics (including market size, share, trends, growth, forecast, and industry analysis)



The rising data traffic across the globe is a key driver surging the growth of the small cell 5G network market. The advanced next-generation wireless networks are increasingly used to resolve challenges related to mobile traffic congestion. According to the small cell 5G network market forecast, the increasing requirement to reduce capital and operational spending is further augmenting the growth of the small cell 5G network market. The increasing market potential for M2M communication and IoT is expected to bring various new growth opportunities to the market. As per the small cell 5G network market research, the growing developments and investments in the 5G technological ecosystem are fuelling the demand for a small cell 5G network. Investments in the 5G network infrastructure are around 21.5% of the total wireless infrastructure. The small cells prove to be a crucial part of the 5G revolution as they provide improved data capacity and help the service providers decrease the total cost by minimizing the requirement for costly installations and rooftop systems. Small cell 5G network also aids in enhancing mobile phones' performance, as it transmits at a lower level, thus efficiently reducing the power need of cell phones and considering raising their battery life. On the other hand, improper backhaul connectivity will hinder the growth of the small cell 5G network market in the upcoming years.



- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

- Nokia Corporation

- IP Access

- Samsung Corporation

- Airspan Networks

- Cisco Systems

- Commscope Inc.

- Fujitsu Limited

- NEC Corporation



Based on the frequency band, the mmwave is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period as mmWave frequencies are high-band frequencies providing an improved capacity of bandwidth and low latency. These spectrum bands are beneficial in applications where ultra-reliable connectivity is needed, for example, in the vehicle to vehicle (V2V) connectivity and remote patient surgeries. Additionally, emerging countries worldwide are releasing mmWave spectrum bands t offer enhanced data services. For example, in March 2020, Telstra stated that its plan to introduce mmWave 5G enabled device and allow the consumers early access to this technology by mid-2020. Telstra 5G Wi-Fi Pro was the very first 5G-enabled device of the organization to coincide with the early rollout of mmWave.



Segmentation by Component:

- Solution

- Services

o Consulting

o Training & Support



Segmentation by Frequency Band:



- mmWave

- Low Frequency



Segmentation by End-User:



- Telecom Operators

- Enterprises



Segmentation by Region:



- North America



o United States of America

o Canada



- Asia Pacific



o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of APAC



- Europe



o United Kingdom

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe



- RoW



o Brazil

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Rest of the world (remaining countries of the LAMEA region)



