Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Small Cell 5G Network Market (Component - Solutions, and Services; Radio Technology - Standalone, and Non-standalone; Frequency Band - Low-band, Mid-band, and Millimeter-wave; Cell Type - Picocells, Femtocells, and Microcells): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025." According to the report, the global small cell 5G network market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 39.4% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



Increasing Demand for Higher Network Bandwidth



The rise in data traffic owing to augmented reality, virtual realities technology, smartphones, voice application will augment the growth of small cell 5G network market. A study estimated that by 2022 the mobile data traffic is projected to reach 77.5 exabytes per month globally. It is around 40.77 exabytes per month in 2020. Further, the increasing demand for higher network bandwidth drives the expansion of the market. The higher bandwidth applications on today's cell phones and the rising popularity of video content on IP networks complement the market growth.



The Growing Adoption of Smart Gadgets Led to a Rise in Demand



Additionally, the growing popularity of advanced mobile phones propels the expansion of the small cell 5G network market. The prevalence of implantable and wearable gadgets and the growing adoption of smart gadgets led to a rise in demand for small cell 5G networks. The rising emergence of citizens broadband radio service band promotes the development of small cell 5G network. In addition, a reduction in capital expenditure and operational expenditure boost the expansion of the small cell 5G network market.



Emergence of The Internet of Things Creates Several Opportunities



The surge in investments in 5G infrastructure by several countries propels the growth of the market. As per a report The Mobile Economy Asia Pacific 2019 by Global System for Mobile Communications Alliance (GSMA,) by 2025, China is projected to invest $184 billion on 5G which accounts for 49.73% of the Asian mobile operator's $370 billion investment in 5G network building between 2018 and 2025. On the flip side, poor backhaul connectivity hinders the growth of the small cell 5G network market. Moreover, the emergence of the internet of things creates several opportunities in the global small cell 5G network market.



"We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report Shall be Revised to 2020-2026. The Section on the Impact of COVID-19 on Small Cell 5G Network Market is Included in the Report for Free."



North America is Expected to Hold the Largest Share



Geographically, the global small cell 5G network market is divided into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to hold the largest share in the global small cell 5G network market. The growing adoption of 5G technologies and equipment in North America drives the growth of the small cell 5G network market.



Asia-Pacific the region is anticipated to grow in the global small cell 5G network market. The growth of the market in the Asia-Pacific region is attributed to the rising penetration of smartphones and the rise in demand for higher bandwidth applications. A study estimated that the number of smartphone users in the Asia-Pacific region in 2019 is nearly 1483 million. Europe has significant growth opportunities in the global small cell 5G network market.



Growing Investment in the Development of 5G Infrastructure in Europe



The growing investment in the development of 5G infrastructure in Europe led to the growth of the market in Europe. European Commission has established a Public-Private Partnership on 5G in 2013. It is an initiative to promote research and innovation in 5G technology. Also, the European Commission has public funding of EUR 700 million through the Horizon 2020 program that supports the activity.



