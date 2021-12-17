Small Cell 5G Network Market Will Reach to $2,413 Million by 2025

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2021 -- According to a new market research report "Small Cell 5G Network Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Radio Technology (5G NR (Standalone and Non-standalone)), Cell Type (Picocells, Femtocells, and Microcells), Deployment Mode, End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" published by MarketsandMarkets, the small cell 5G network small cell 5G network market size expected to grow from USD 626 million in 2020 to USD 2,413 million by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 31.0% during the forecast period. The major growth drivers for the market include the increase in the mobile data traffic, the emergence of Citizen broadband radio Services (CBRS) band, and the minimization of Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) and Operational Expenditure (OPEX).



Outdoor segment to show a higher growth rate during the forecast period



In the small cell 5G network market by deployment mode, the outdoor segment is expected to show a higher growth rate during the forecast period. Telecom operators are expected to deploy small cell solutions in mmWave bands, which boost the deployments of outdoor small cells post 2021. Globally, North America is expected to widely adopt outdoor small cell solutions.



Among end users, the enterprises segment to gain a higher traction during the forecast period



In the small cell 5G network market by end user, the enterprises segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Currently, in the enterprises segment, the small cell 5G network market is emerging and expected to grow during the forecast period. In the present scenario, the deployment of small cell 5G network is less in enterprises. However, in the next 5 years, the small cell deployment is expected to increase to meet the increasing demand for data traffic in Internet of Things (IoT) applications.



North America to hold the largest market size during the forecast period



North America is expected to hold the largest market size in the global small cell 5G network market during the forecast period. The US has emerged as the largest small cell 5G network industry in North America in terms of market size, due to the large-scale implementation of small cell solutions by telecom operators in this country. The US is home to big telecom players, such as AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon. Owing to the rollout of the CBRS band, enterprises are expected to deploy small cell solutions, which are expected to indirectly boost the growth of the small cell 5G network market in the US.



Key players and innovating vendors in the global small cell 5G network market include Ericsson (Sweden), Huawei (China), ZTE (China), Cisco (US), NEC (Japan), Nokia (Finland), CommScope (US), Airspan Networks (US), ip.access (UK), Corning (US), Fujitsu (Japan), Samsung (South Korea), Comba Telecom (Hong Kong), Contela (South Korea), Baicells Technologies (US), Acceleran (Belgium), Accuver (US), Casa Systems (US), CommAgility (England), Radisys (US), Altiostar (US), Siradel (France), Qualcomm (US), Octasic (Canada), PC-TEL (US), and Microsemi (US).



