New Wireless market report from Markets and Markets: "Small Cell Backhaul Market - Worldwide Market Forecasts and Analysis (2014 - 2019)"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- Small Cell Backhaul Market by Access Technology Generation (2G, 3G, and 4G/LTE), by Backhaul Technology (Copper, Fiber, Millimeter wave, Microwave, Sub-6 GHz, and Satellite) - Worldwide Market Forecasts and Analysis (2014 - 2019)
Small cell backhaul solution refers to a set of equipments and services utilized to build a high capacity 3G/4G/LTE network for reliable communication infrastructure. The small cell technology solutions help operators to complement their existing network infrastructure by adding capacity with widespread coverage, supporting increased data traffic with no dropped calls, and high-speed data connections. Overall, it supports global operators to deal with multiple factors such as, coverage, capacity, scalability, security, and quality of service. Small cell backhaul solutions have emerged along with the macro-cellular environment they reinforce. They support the sophistication of available communication network infrastructure to suit the changing customer needs and business models enabling efficient delivery of high-speed data services.
Small cells enable ubiquitous, voice, and data communication services around the world and the backhaul solutions provide a foundation to ensure effective operability of network communication systems. The small cell backhaul solutions deliver operational simplicity for increased cell sites through a dependable, scalable infrastructure. In the small cell backhaul market report, MarketsandMarkets segments the market on the basis of access technology generation, transmission medium, backhaul technology, services, and regions.
Network operators are leveraging the small cell technology to support the increasing volume of wireless data traffic thus, enriching user experience and reducing churn. Small cells deployment is easing pressure on existing macro cells network by providing traffic offload and efficient use of limited spectrum frequencies. But, along with small cells efficient backhaul network is also required to carry the huge bandwidth of data and support the delivery of operator's services. The report analyzes the adoption of the backhaul solutions across the indoor and outdoor small cell deployments.
The small cell backhaul market is segmented by access technology generation into 2G, 3G, and 4G/LTE. The backhaul solutions are being adopted by network operators to complement the access technologies and cater to the surging data and speed demands caused due to the mobile technology penetration and rapid uptake of smart phones, tablets, netbooks, and other handheld devices.
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