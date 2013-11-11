Small Cells, WiFi, DAS, Cloud RAN & HetNet Datasheet: 2014 - 2020

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- Part of the “HetNet Bible: 2013 – 2020”, this datasheet provides in-depth revenue forecasts on the small cells, carrier WiFi, Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS), cloud Radio Access Networks (RAN) and small cell backhaul.



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Market forecasts and historical revenue figures from 2010 till 2020 are provided for each of the following categories:



- Small Cells

- Carrier WiFi

- Small Cell Backhaul

- Small Cells as a Service (SCaaS)

- Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS)

- Cloud RAN

- Self-Organizing Network (SON) Solutions

- Mobile Network Data Service



Small cell forecasts (unit shipments, revenue, installed base) are categorized in the following categories:



RAN Technology:-



- GSM/W-CDMA/HSPA

- CDMA-2000/EV-DO

- LTE FDD

- TD-LTE

- WiMAX



Deployment Model:-



- Home/Residential

- Enterprise

- Metro

- Rural



Cell Size:-



- Femtocells

- Picocells

- Microcells



Carrier WiFi forecasts (unit shipments, revenue, installed base) are categorized in the following categories:



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Equipment Category:-



- Access Points

- Access Point Controllers



Integration Approach:-



- Managed WiFi Offload

- Unmanaged ‘Open Access’ WiFi



Small cell backhaul forecasts (revenue) are categorized in the following technology categories:



- Ethernet over Copper

- Ethernet over Fiber

- DSL modems and DSLAMs

- Non Line of Sight (NLOS) Microwave (Sub-6GHz spectrum)

- Point to Point (PTP) Microwave (6-60GHz)

- Point to Multipoint (PTMP) Microwave (6-60GHz)

- Millimeter Wave (Unlicensed 60GHz spectrum)

- Millimeter Wave (Licensed 60GHz spectrum)

- Satellite



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Part of the “The Mobile Device & Network Security Bible”, this report presents in-depth assessment of the global mobile device security market. The report focuses on the

following two submarkets:



Mobile Device Client Security Software:

- Anti-Malware/Anti-Virus Client Software

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- Remote Tracking Software

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- Semiconductors/Embedded Chip Security

- NFC

- Biometrics



In addition to covering key market drivers, challenges, future roadmap, value chain analysis, deployment case studies and vendor service/product strategies for several individual submarkets, the report also presents comprehensive forecasts for the mobile device and network security market from 2013 till 2020. Historical revenue figures for 2010 – 2012 are also presented. The forecasts and historical revenue figures are individually segmented for four submarkets, 17 product/service categories, six geographical regions and 34 countries.



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While the benefits of Software Defined Networking (SDN) and network virtualization are well known in the enterprise IT and data center world, both technologies also bring a hosts of benefits to the telecommunications service provider/carrier community.



Not only can SDN and network virtualization help address the explosive capacity demand of mobile traffic, but they can also reduce the CapEx and OpEx burden faced by service providers to handle this demand by diminishing reliance on expensive proprietary hardware platforms.



SDN and network virtualization solutions have been widely deployed in data center and enterprise environments, and many service provider deployments are already underway.



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Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) is service provider led initiative aimed at virtualizing network components in a service provider network. While NFV is still a developing technology with its first set of specifications published in October 2013, many vendors have already developed commercial-grade solutions that align well with the NFV initiative.



Driven by the thriving ecosystem, SNS Research estimates that the SDN, NFV and network virtualization market will account for nearly $4 Billion in 2014 alone. Despite barriers relating to standardization and co-existence with legacy networks, SNS Research estimates further growth at a CAGR of nearly 60% over the next 6 years.



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