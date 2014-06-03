New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- Small cooking appliances managed to maintain a healthy performance in Germany in 2013. However, small cooking appliances is increasingly polarised, as most of this growth can be accounted for by coffee machines; more specifically, hard pod coffee machines and espresso coffee machines. Within coffee machines, the steep decline of filter coffee machines hampered the growth of the overall category. When filter coffee machines is taken out of the equation, volume growth in coffee machines is much stronger, driven mostly by hard pod machines. There was also a strong performance by espresso coffee machines in 2013.
Competitive Landscape
Groupe SEB remained the leading player in small cooking appliances in 2013, although its volume share fell towards 2013 SEB's volume performance was challenged by the strongly performing player De'Longhi. De'Longhi was ranked only fourth in small cooking appliances in 2013, but managed to increase its volume share in 2013 due to its favourable position in pod coffee machines.
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Industry Prospects
Small cooking appliances is expected to register a negative volume CAGR of 1% over the forecast period. The predicted poor volume performance of small cooking appliances will be a result of weaker demand for the currently thriving hard pod coffee machines and espresso coffee machines, as well as the expected steep decline in electric grills and breadmakers.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Small Cooking Appliances industry in Germany with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Small Cooking Appliances industry in Germany, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Small Cooking Appliances in Germany market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Small Cooking Appliances in Germany?
- What are the major brands in Germany?
- What is the percentage share for hard and soft coffee pod machines?
- Are freestanding hobs driving growth in Germany?
Reasons to Get this Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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