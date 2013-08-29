Small Cooking Appliances in Hong Kong, China - New Market Study Published

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- In 2012, small cooking appliances recorded volume growth of 3% and current value growth of 4%. Small cooking appliances grew as the manufacturers constantly engaged in new product innovation; introducing new models of existing products. The unit prices of small cooking appliances make them small ticket purchases with affordable prices. Together with the strong cooking culture in Hong Kong, consumers bought small cooking appliances not only to replace broken ones, but also because they are...
Euromonitor International's Small Cooking Appliances in Hong Kong, China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Breadmakers, Coffee Machines, Electric Grills, Electric Steamers, Freestanding Hobs, Fryers, Mini Ovens, Other Small Cooking Appliances, Rice Cookers, Rotisseries and Roasters, Sandwich Makers, Slow Cookers, Toasters, Waffle Makers.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Small Cooking Appliances market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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