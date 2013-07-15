Small Cooking Appliances in Hungary - New Study Released

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Small Cooking Appliances in Hungary"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2013 -- Small cooking appliance in 2012 was worth HUF6.1 billion in current value terms with 352,000 units sold. This is the result of 1% growth in volume and 7% growth in current value terms. Growth in this category has been slowing down over the review period in volume terms, although in value terms the picture is somewhat different. Within this category there are three different groups in terms of product life cycle. Sales of mature products, such as toasters and bread makers, are declining, while...
Euromonitor International's Small Cooking Appliances in Hungary report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Breadmakers, Coffee Machines, Electric Grills, Electric Steamers, Freestanding Hobs, Fryers, Mini Ovens, Other Small Cooking Appliances, Rice Cookers, Rotisseries and Roasters, Sandwich Makers, Slow Cookers, Toasters, Waffle Makers.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Small Cooking Appliances market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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