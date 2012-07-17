Small Cooking Appliances in Portugal - New Market Research Report

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Small Cooking Appliances in Portugal", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2012 -- Although it continues to be one of the most dynamic categories in the consumer appliances market, in 2011 small cooking appliances experienced some difficulties in overcoming the impact of the economic situation. The period 2009-2010 was marked by outstanding sales. Continued investment in healthy cooking products, such as deep fat fryers with minimal oil consumption, breadmakers and electric grills, was able to stimulate consumer demand in Portugal, even in a period of crisis. Coffee machines,...
Euromonitor International's Small Cooking Appliances in Portugal report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Breadmakers, Coffee Machines, Deep Fat Fryers, Electric Grills, Electric Steamers, Freestanding Hobs, Mini Ovens, Other Small Cooking Appliances, Rice Cookers, Rotisseries and Roasters, Sandwich Makers, Slow Cookers, Toasters, Waffle Makers.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
