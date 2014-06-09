New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- Strong development in specialist coffee shops resulted in a growing interest in high quality coffee in Saudi Arabia during the review period. These outlets gained an increasing presence across the country, particularly in shopping malls, and proved increasingly popular as meeting places for the country's large number of teenagers and young adults. Many Saudis meanwhile sought to replicate specialist coffee shops' coffee at home, with this encouraging strong sales of coffee machines. While the majority of product areas in small cooking appliances showed signs of maturity at the end of the review period, coffee machines thus saw a strong 5% retail volume growth in 2013 over the previous year.
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Competitive Landscape
Small cooking appliances remained highly fragmented at the end of the review period, with no single player having a double digit retail volume share and "others" accounting for a dominant 52% share. This reflects the wide range of products within small cooking appliances, with many offering specialised brands. In addition, basic economy imports have a strong position in many areas, with many of these coming from low-cost Asian producers. "Others" for example accounted for a striking 88% share of slow cookers in 2013, 85% share in electric steamers and 81% in breadmakers.
Industry Prospects
Pod coffee machines will continue to be the most dynamic product area in small cooking appliances by a considerable margin during the forecast period, seeing an impressive CAGR of 11% in retail volume terms. This product area benefits from offering the ability to produce speciality coffee at home without the need for barista training. All product areas in coffee machines are however set to benefit from Saudi Arabia's burgeoning coffee culture, with espresso coffee machines, filter coffee machines and "other" standard coffee machines all set to see 4% retail volume CAGR. Beyond pod coffee machines, the best performing area is expected to be bean-to-cup automated espresso coffee machines, with these offering strong convenience and a more authentic positioning in comparison to pod coffee machines. The De'Longhi PrimaDonna S Deluxe is thus set to see a strong performance at the start of the forecast period and could well inspire similar launches.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Small Cooking Appliances industry in Saudi Arabia with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
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