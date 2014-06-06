New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2014 -- In 2013 the health and wellness trend continued to evolve in Ukraine and the number of people interested in eating healthy food increased. While deep-fried food was viewed as unhealthy by many, Ukrainians were attracted to electric steamers, rice cookers and, most recently, light fryers. The growing popularity of fresh coffee increased demand for coffee machines. Improving economic conditions in the country boosted consumer confidence, which in turn contributed to retail volume sales growth of 2% in small cooking appliances, to 872,000 units in 2013.
Competitive Landscape
Leading player Groupe SEB accounted for 24% of retail volume sales in small cooking appliances in 2013 thanks to its wide portfolio of diverse product types. However, the company?s retail volume sales declined by 4% in 2013 as it faced growing competitive pressure in a fragmented category where others accounted for 31% of retail volume sales.
Industry Prospects
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Small cooking appliances is expected to register a CAGR of 4% in retail volume terms to reach 1 million units in 2018. As the economy recovers and consumer spending power increases, appliances that make cooking quicker and more convenient will gain popularity.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Small Cooking Appliances industry in Ukraine with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Small Cooking Appliances industry in Ukraine, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Small Cooking Appliances in Ukraine market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Small Cooking Appliances in Ukraine?
- What are the major brands in Ukraine?
- What is the percentage share for hard and soft coffee pod machines?
- Are freestanding hobs driving growth in Ukraine?
Reasons to Get this Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Inform your marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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