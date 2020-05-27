Small Eco Steps Opens Store in Cheshire with Wide Variety of Eco-Friendly Products

Finchley, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2020 -- Small Eco Steps is pleased to announce that they have opened up a new store in Chester and are currently featuring a wide variety of eco-friendly products for children and Bright kids clothes. Eco Brands such as Toby Tiger and Kite are currently being featured here at this store. The store through its product range helps families make small changes with environment friendly lifestyle. From infants to 6 year olds, the store has some cute apparels ranging from tops to t-shirts, dresses to skirts, dungarees to trousers, nightwear and more.



What makes the brand so unique? They are GOTS (Global Organic Textile Standard) certified which means that the clothes are made in a fair manner not just with the organic materials but also fair practices at the factory. The store also features pet products which are made up of recycled plastic and bamboo. New customers can avail 10% discount upon subscribing with the site. They will also receive newsletters with latest product arrivals, sales and discount offers to their inbox.



To know more visit https://www.smallecosteps.co.uk/



About https://www.smallecosteps.co.uk/

Small Eco Steps based at London, UK is an online kids' store that features exclusive eco-friendly products. The store features bright kids clothes for infants and toddlers, boys and girls. There are special eco-friendly pet products and pet toys too.



Media Contact



Small Eco Steps

Address: The Giving Store, First Floor, 2 Woodberry Grove, Finchley, London N12 0DR

Phone: 07816-399528

Email: Juliette.b@smallecosteps.co.uk

Website: https://www.smallecosteps.co.uk