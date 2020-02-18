Albany NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2020 -- Highlights of Small Hydropower Market



The global small hydropower market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period. In terms of installed capacity, the small hydropower market is projected to develop installed capacity as high as 160.13 GW by end of 2027, growing from a net capacity of 124.06 GW in 2018.



· The domain of renewable energy production ensembles a robust framework for global and regional development of power plants and energy platforms. This factor is closely related to the growth of the global small hydropower market. Several recommendations related to the development of improved renewable platforms have been extended by the energy sector. In addition to the general recommendations for all countries and regions, region-specific modules for energy generation are also gaining popularity. Small hydropower is one such areas that has gathered traction across localities and suburbs.



· The use of small hydropower plants and platforms converts the flow of water streams or rivers into electric energy. This energy can be used to power small villages, suburbs, and other residential sector in numerous countries. Hence, the global small hydropower market is projected to expand as better opportunities for energy generation. Several localities across tropical and subtropical regions experience enough rainfall to water streams and rivers. Hence, the global small hydropower market endows lucrative opportunities that need to be capitalized upon.



· The presence of a resilient energy sector that is overseeing key technological developments has offered hope to market vendors. The technical specifications and viability of small hydropower systems has been studied and elaborated by renowned research bodies. This has generated confidence in local authorities for the induction of small hydropower systems. Hence, the global small hydropower market has witnessed starry growth in recent times.



Key Drivers of Global Small Hydropower Market



· Small hydropower facilities produce limited electricity even during peak seasons, as compared to mammoth wind, solar, and hydropower plants. However, the cumulative energy generated by a cluster of small hydropower plants suffices several houses and commercial industries. This factor has played an integral role in the growth of the global small hydropower market. Furthermore, the presence of several areas that receive abundant rainfall has also given a thrust to market growth.



· Another problem that can be solved with the development of small hydropower station is electricity transmission. The operational cost and logistical burden of supplying electricity to remote regions is major challenge for grid operators. In order to resolve this problem, small hydropower stations are being developed across remote and rural regions. This trend has reflected in the growing size of the global small hydropower market.



Scandinavian Countries to Lead Global Small Hydropower Market



· Some of the Scandinavian countries have shown tremendous zeal in inducting renewable energy systems. This has earned honour for these countries of being some of the most livable regions in the world. Hence, the small hydropower market in Scandinavia is projected to grow at a stellar pace during forecast period. Asia Pacific has also witnessed the emergence of a dedicated small hydropower sector in recent times. This factor has enhanced the stakes of market growth across the regional market.



Major Developments in Global Small Hydropower Market



· In December 2018, Voith has won an order for design, manufacture, supply and commissioning of two StreamDivers for the small hydropower plant Gradiste in Macedonia, Europe. The company will also supply the gate valves and supervise installation. The power plant is expected to come into operation in 2020.



Competition Landscape of Global Small Hydropower Market



· Some of the leading vendors in the global small hydropower market are Alstom S.A., Voith GmbH, ANDRITZ HYDRO GmbH, BC Hydro, and StatKraft AS. These vendors have capitalised on the lucrative opportunities that float across the renewable energy market



· Market players adopt various strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, investments in new projects, and technological innovations in order to boost their share in the global small hydropower market