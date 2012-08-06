New Energy research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2012 -- "Small Hydropower (SHP) - Installed Capacity, Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE), Competitive Landscape, Opportunity and Key Country Analysis to 2020" is the latest report from industry analysis specialists GlobalData, offering comprehensive information and understanding of the current challenges in offshore wind industry. The report provides clear understanding of the small hydropower market. It provides deep insight into the key drivers and challenges impacting the market, swot analysis, technology analysis and also provides data regarding historic and forecast growth. The report also provides information onlevelized cost of energy (LCOE) analysis, cost-benefit analysis, turbine manufacturer's share, opportunity analysis, major regulations and support programs for key countries such as China, India, Japan, The US, Canada, Brazil, Italy and France.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis by GlobalData's Team of industry experts.
Scope
The report analyzes the global small hydro power market and includes -
- Data on the installed capacity, split by key countries, power generation, comparison of LCOE, SWOT analysis, technology analysis, drivers and restraints impacting the global small hydro market.
- The report provides market insights on the major small hydro power markets such as China, India, Japan, The US, Canada, Brazil, Italy and France.
- Historical as well as forecasted data on small hydro installed capacity, power generation and cost benefit analysis for key countries.
- LCOE Analysis, Opportunity Analysis and turbine manufacturer's share of the small hydropower market for the key countries.
- Major small hydropower policies supporting the development of the market are also covered for the key countries.
