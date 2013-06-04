Small Kitchen Appliances (Non-Cooking) in Argentina - New Market Study Published

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2013 -- Import restrictions affected small kitchen appliances (non-cooking), because the market was supplied almost entirely by imported products, mainly from China. Some retailers were able to continue importing products because they also exported products, and the federal government allowed their imports; for example Coto hypermarket imported the Top House brand of kettles. In February 2012 Newsan started to manufacture kettles in one of its factories in Tierra del Fuego. The federal government's...
Euromonitor International's Small Kitchen Appliances (Non-Cooking) in Argentina report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Coffee Mills, Food and Meat Slicers, Kettles, Other Small Kitchen Appliances (Non-Cooking).
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Small Kitchen Appliances (Non-Cooking) market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Small Kitchen Appliances (Non-Cooking) in Indonesia
- Small Kitchen Appliances (Non-Cooking) in Canada
- Small Kitchen Appliances (Non-Cooking) in the Netherlands
- Small Kitchen Appliances (Non-Cooking) in Ukraine
- Small Kitchen Appliances (Non-Cooking) in Malaysia
- Small Kitchen Appliances (Non-Cooking) in the Philippines
- Small Kitchen Appliances (Non-Cooking) in Poland
- Small Kitchen Appliances (Non-Cooking) in Sweden
- Small Kitchen Appliances (Non-Cooking) in the United Arab Emirates