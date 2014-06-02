New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Small Kitchen Appliances (Non-Cooking) in Japan"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- The trend towards home-cooked meals remained the most important for small kitchen appliances (non-cooking) in 2013. This trend helped the category register volume growth of 1% in 2013. The lower cost of eating at home rather than at foodservice establishments remained a major driver of the trend. As consumers spent more time at home cooking, they looked for alternative ways to cook different types of food.
Euromonitor International's Small Kitchen Appliances (Non-Cooking) in Japan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Coffee Mills, Kettles, Other Small Kitchen Appliances (Non-Cooking).
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Small Kitchen Appliances (Non-Cooking) market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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