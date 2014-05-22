Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Small Kitchen Appliances (Non-Cooking) in Malaysia", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- Small kitchen appliances (non-cooking) registered a slower current value growth in 2013 than 2012. The essential nature of kettles in households saw it already accounting for a high penetration rate in Malaysia, thus restricting the overall growth potential of small kitchen appliances (non-cooking). On the other hand, rising sophistication of consumers saw them increasingly willing to explore other small kitchen appliances (non-cooking) including electric can openers that provided added...
Euromonitor International's Small Kitchen Appliances (Non-Cooking) in Malaysia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Coffee Mills, Kettles, Other Small Kitchen Appliances (Non-Cooking).
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Small Kitchen Appliances (Non-Cooking) market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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