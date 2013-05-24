Small Kitchen Appliances (Non-Cooking) in Mexico - New Market Study Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Small Kitchen Appliances (Non-Cooking) in Mexico" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2013 -- In 2012, small kitchen appliances (non-cooking) show a positive, yet mild, recovery after a long period of negative growth. Sales grew by 1% and 5% in retail volume and current value terms, to reach only 162,000 units and Mx$51 million, which represented negligible share within the whole of small appliances. Positive growth in 2012 was the result of greater consumer confidence over the post-crisis period combined with greater awareness of the existence of these products. Kettles, which...
Euromonitor International's Small Kitchen Appliances (Non-Cooking) in Mexico report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Coffee Mills, Food and Meat Slicers, Kettles, Other Small Kitchen Appliances (Non-Cooking).
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Small Kitchen Appliances (Non-Cooking) market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
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