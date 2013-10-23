Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Small Kitchen Appliances (Non-Cooking) in the United Arab Emirates", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- Similar to other small appliance categories, the small non-cooking kitchen appliances category was less severely hit by the economic downturn, as such products command lower price points compared with major appliances. While growth slowed over 2008-2009, it has since recovered and its growth rate is continuously improving, achieving a 6% increase in 2012, one percentage point faster than that seen in 2011.
Euromonitor International's Small Kitchen Appliances (Non-Cooking) in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Coffee Mills, Food and Meat Slicers, Kettles, Other Small Kitchen Appliances (Non-Cooking).
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Small Kitchen Appliances (Non-Cooking) market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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