Small Kitchen Appliances (Non-Cooking) in Turkey - New Report Available

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- Small kitchen appliances continued to register strong growth in 2012, for the third consecutive year after the end of recession in 2010. Being one of the less vulnerable product categories in the consumer appliances market, the category it even continued to record positive growth during the recession, between 2008 and 2010.With the end of recession, the market reached double-digit volume and value growth, 12% current volume growth on average, yet saw faster value growth due to increasing unit...
Euromonitor International's Small Kitchen Appliances (Non-Cooking) in Turkey report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Coffee Mills, Food and Meat Slicers, Kettles, Other Small Kitchen Appliances (Non-Cooking).
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Small Kitchen Appliances (Non-Cooking) market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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