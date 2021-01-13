Small Launch Vehicle Market to Witness Highest Growth in Near Future : IHI AEROSPACE, IAI, Lockheed Martin, Rocket Lab

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/13/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Small Launch Vehicle Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Small Launch Vehicle Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Small Launch Vehicle

The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are ABL Space Systems Company (United States), CubeCab (United States), EUROCKOT Launch Services GmbH (Germany), IHI AEROSPACE Co., Ltd. (Japan), IAI (Israel), Lockheed Martin Corporation (United States), Northrop Grumman Corporation (United States), Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (United States), SPACE EXPLORATION TECHNOLOGIES CORP. (United States), Spacefleet (United Kingdom), Boeing (United States) and VIRGIN ORBIT (United States).



The global small launch vehicle is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, according to the AMA study. This is owing to the increasing number of satellite launches to cater to growing demands from commercial, education, defense, and government sectors. In addition, growing demand for low-cost small satellite launches, and the increasing number of investments in funding for the development of small launch vehicles globally at different countries is expected to generate the demand for small launch vehicles market during the near future. Furthermore, the companies in this market are also taking initiatives to offer small satellite rideshare in conventional launches. For instance, in February 2020, SpaceX disclosed new details about its small satellite rideshare efforts as it, and other programs like it by large launch vehicle operators put new pricing pressure on small launch vehicle companies.



The Global Small Launch Vehicle Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Commercial, Academic, Government, Defence, Non-Profit Organisations), Payload (<20 Kg, 20-150 Kg, 150-500 Kg, 500-1200 Kg), Operation (Imaging, Remote Sensing, Communications, Interplanetary, Others), Carrying Capacity (Single Satellite, Multiple Satellite)



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Small Launch Vehicle Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Market Drivers

- Increasing Number of Small Satellite Launches Due to Growing Demand of Small Satellites for Commercial, Defense, and Government Users

- Growing Demand for Low-Cost Launches

- Increasing Number of Fundings on Start-ups Working on Development of Small Satellite Vehicles



Market Trend

- Increasing Development of Orbital Launch Vehicles Propelled by Rising Adoption of Orbital Launches for Small Satellites



Restraints

- Challenges in Launching of Small Satellite through Heavy Vehicles



Opportunities

- Increasing Focus of Space Research Organisations for Small Satellites



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



