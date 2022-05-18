Small Medium Wind Turbines Market Next Big Thing : Major Giants Vestas, Enercon, Senvion

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/18/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Small Medium Wind Turbines Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Small Medium Wind Turbines market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

Siemens (Germany), Vestas (Denmark), GE Renewable Energy (France), Enercon (Germany), Nordex (Germany), Senvion (Germany), Goldwind (China), Sinovel (China) and Suzlon (India)



Definition:

Rapidly growing fuel prices over the globe are boosting the small-medium wind turbines market during the forecast period. Growing adoption of small wind turbines especially in remote rural areas drives the market growth. For instance, 10% of United Kingdom farmers have a wind turbine installed, and of those farmers without renewable energy installations, 61% are further to invest in some form of renewable technology. To reach net-zero compatibility with the expansion of sustainable energy, the renewables industry must reach significantly higher growth rates over the coming decade.



Market Influencers and their development strategies

In July 2021, Senvion is acquired by Saudi firm Alfanar. The acquisition will help Alfanar to strengthen its competitive position in India to grow its multi-dimensional end-to-end competitive solutions in the field of renewable energy and grid transmission, along with powering Senvion India.

On 5th April 2022, Vestas launched the V172-7.2 MW, expanding the advanced EnVentus platform and offering enhanced performance in low to medium wind conditions. The V172-7.2 MW delivers a 12 percent increase in annual energy production (AEP) compared to the V162-6.2 MW variant in low wind conditions. The new variant delivers flexible power ratings of 7.2 MW, 6.8 MW, and 6.5 MW and offers expanded site applicability for all conditions, with solutions for cold climates and an optional larger CoolerTop for hot climates.



Influencing Market Trend

- Awareness of Renewable Energy Sources over the Globe

- Rapid Growth in Fuel Prices



Market Drivers

- Increasing an Effective Community Energy Support to the Small and Medium Wind Industry

- Growing Adoption of Small and Medium Wind Turbines in Rural Economies



Opportunities

- Increasingly Turning towards Wind Turbines as a Cleaner and More Affordable Alternative can create Opportunities for the Market Growth

- Government Spending on the Wind Turbines in Rural Areas



The Global Small Medium Wind Turbines Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Small Wind Turbines, Medium Wind Turbines), Application (House, Farm, Large and Small Business, Others), Turbine Capacity (0–100kW, 100–500kW)



Global Small Medium Wind Turbines market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to help the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



