Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2021 -- The global Small Modular Reactor (SMR) Market is forecasted to be worth USD 10.42 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growing interest in a small modular reactor is fueled by the need to reduce the impact of capital cost and provide power separate from a large power grid. There is a growing demand for smaller and simpler units for the generation of energy from nuclear power, which is driving the demand for small module reactors.



The population explosion has led to massive demand in electricity, and the growing need for efficient usage of energy systems has led to the utilization of nuclear energy. Nuclear energy is a source of clean and reliable energy and provides a platform for the deployment of a small module reactor. SMRs are advantageous as there is no need for on-site manufacturing and thus reduces the overall cost and increases efficiency. They are useful in remote areas for the generation of power.



Small modular reactors provide ample growth opportunities in the coming years. The advanced small modular reactors are under development in various sizes, capabilities, technology options, and deployment. They have a relatively smaller physical footprint and can be sited to different locations. It also provides distinct security and safeguards options, which will drive the demand for the product.



Based on the types, the Small Modular Reactor market has been further classified based on geography, application and consumption capability.



Key Highlights From The Report

In August 2020, the Bill Gates-backed nuclear innovation firm, TerraPower in partnership with GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy launched Natrium, a new small modular reactor system paired with a molten salt storage unit. The product can be used to power 345-megawatt SMR to around 500 megawatts up to five hours.

In the integral pressurized water reactor, the primary circuit components are placed inside the reactor pressure vessel, which eliminates the need for primary circuit pipework, which enhances the safety and reliability of the technology.

A multi-module plant or power station is composed of multiple nuclear power modules where each module is operated safely independent of each other. The modules are located in a common building structure and can be physically impacted by any event happening at another module due to close proximity and lack of physical barriers.

Small module reactors are extensively used to power end users who require a significant amount of energy, such as large water treatment or purification plants and mines. Remote areas find it difficult to find an economical, efficient, and reliable energy source. SMR provides a solution to these isolated areas. They also have a load-following design, so that they can conserve energy when demand is low.

North America held a significant share of 30.8% in 2019. The bulk of the demand is from the United States. The country is taking a keen interest in developing the nuclear industry, and major focus has been on the development of SMR to replace coal-fired power plants. The implementation of strict regulations to safeguard against air pollution is driving the demand for SMR in the country.

Key participants include Bechtel Corporation, Holtec International, General Electric Hitachi Nuclear Energy, Toshiba International Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., General Atomics, Rolls Royce Plc, Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL), China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC), and Shanghai Nuclear Engineering Research and Design Institute Co., Ltd. (SNERDI), among others.



All of the segments studied in the research study are analyzed on the basis of BPS, market share, revenue, and other important factors.



Regional scope: - North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Pressurized water reactor (PWR)

Pressurized heavy water reactor (PHWR)

High-temperature reactor (HTR)

Fast neutron reactor (FNR)

Other (MST, Integral PWR)



Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Single Module Plant

Multi-Module Plant



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Power Generation

Desalination

Process Heat

Other Industrial Uses



Important the study on the Small Modular Reactor market takes a closer look at the top market performers and monitors the strategies that have enabled them to occupy a strong foothold in the market.



